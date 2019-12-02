Closings
Three hospitalized after Town of Vernon Quiet Valley Mobile Village home explosion

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is still no word on the condition of three people who were inside a home when it exploded Sunday night in Oneida County. It happened just after 7:15 p.m. at the Quiet Valley Trailer Park.

A mother and her two children were inside at the time and all three were taken to Upstate University Hospital’s burn unit for treatment.

Investigators believe a propane leak may have caused the explosion.  

Neighbors say the explosion shook their homes.

“The shaking and the noise, the sound was just…and my walls all shook. We didn’t know what happened and I know there are trailers that are probably a quarter-mile away, they’ve got window damage. I mean, it was that loud,” said William Baker, a neighbor.

State and local authorities are looking into the exact cause. NewsChannel 9 has been told that neighboring trailer homes were also damaged.

