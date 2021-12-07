Three houses catch fire during windy Tuesday morning in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Strong winds helped spread a fire to three Syracuse houses early Tuesday morning, the Syracuse Fire Department says.

A little after 1 a.m., SFD was called to 114 Strand Place. There they found a vacant house on fire. Due to the high winds, the neighboring house, which was also vacant, caught fire. SFD said the fire burned several holes in the floor of the first house which made fighting the fire very dangerous.

That is when a third neighboring house caught fire. SFD said they found a man inside who was confined to a wheelchair. The fire department extinguished that fire with what they call very little damage to the home. The resident was not injured, according to the SFD.

It took 30 minutes and additional firefighters to battle the flames, SFD said. While there were no injuries, the Fire Investigation Bureau is looking into what started the fire.