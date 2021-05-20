Three injured after stabbing in Auburn on Wednesday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn police have said one person was stabbed, and two injured after a fight broke out at a convenience store on Wednesday. Police said around 8 p.m. they were called to the All-American Mart on Loop Road.

When they got there, a person had been stabbed and needed treatment at University Hospital. Two other people were taken to different hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Auburn firefighters and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene. Right now there are no additional details, but they will be released as police investigate.

If you have any information that could help them, call Auburn Police at 315-253-3231.