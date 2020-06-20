Three injured after vehicle runs red light in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were treated for minor injuries early Saturday morning after a vehicle ran a red light near Syracuse University.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the intersection of South State Street and Martin Luther King E. for reports of a car crash with injuries at approximately 1:31 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the two vehicles involved in the crash.

An investigation later revealed that a 2007 Dodge disregarded a traffic light at the intersection and hit a 2005 Hyundai.

There were three people inside the Dodge, and they were all brought to Upstate Hospital with minor injuries. There was one person inside the Hyundai, and they were not injured.

The driver of the Dodge was ticketed, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

