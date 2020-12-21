Three injured in Cayuga County crash

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people are in critical condition after a rollover crash in Cayuga County.
The Throop Fire Department responded to Turnpike Road, near Lewis Road in Auburn, around 2:20 a.m. Monday. There they found a badly damaged car with the three critically injured victims.
Auburn Police and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded.
