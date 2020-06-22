Three injured in crash involving a garbage truck

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were injured in a crash that involved a City of Syracuse garbage truck. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Scoville Avenue and Oak Street.

A preliminary investigation says the garbage truck was traveling on Scoville Avenue, while the car was traveling on Oak Street, when the two collided at the intersection. There were five people in the car, and three were taken to local hospitals with injuries. There is no word on their conditions or if anyone in the garbarge truck was injured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected