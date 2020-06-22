Three injured in crash involving a garbage truck

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were injured in a crash that involved a City of Syracuse garbage truck. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Scoville Avenue and Oak Street.
A preliminary investigation says the garbage truck was traveling on Scoville Avenue, while the car was traveling on Oak Street, when the two collided at the intersection. There were five people in the car, and three were taken to local hospitals with injuries. There is no word on their conditions or if anyone in the garbarge truck was injured.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
