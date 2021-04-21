Three injured in crash on State Route 13 in Dryden

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were injured in a crash on State Route 13 in Dryden on Tuesday.

New York State Police say just before 7:30 p.m., two cars crashed on State Route 13, near Lower Creek Road, in Dryden.

An investigation revealed a 19-year-old woman from Groton was graveling northwest when she crossed the line and struck a vehicle in the other lane. The other vehicle, which has a 23-year-old man from Lisle and an 11-year-old girl from Groton, ended up on the guide rail.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.