Three injured in crash on State Route 13 in Dryden

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were injured in a crash on State Route 13 in Dryden on Tuesday.

New York State Police say just before 7:30 p.m., two cars crashed on State Route 13, near Lower Creek Road, in Dryden.

An investigation revealed a 19-year-old woman from Groton was graveling northwest when she crossed the line and struck a vehicle in the other lane. The other vehicle, which has a 23-year-old man from Lisle and an 11-year-old girl from Groton, ended up on the guide rail.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area