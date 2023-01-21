CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortlandville Fire Department (CFD) as well as TLC-EMS were sent to a two car accident that took place on Route 13 in the area of Country Max on January 21, around 11:17 a.m.

The Homer Fire Chief was the first to arrive on the scene as he was nearby.

According to CFD, the Chief reported a juvenile person in the car to be unconscious.

Cortlandville Firefighters then arrived at 11:20 a.m., and went straight to work at removing the back passenger door to free the person inside. When they were removed, firefighters brought them to a waiting ambulance around 11:24 a.m.

The person was taken to Update Hospital by TLC-EMS for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The other two people inside of the vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment as well.