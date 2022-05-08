SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three Le Moyne College students were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Salt Springs Road near Carlton Drive just after 10:30 p.m. for a robbery call.

When police arrived on scene, they located the three students who reported they were robbed while walking in the area of Fayette Boulevard and Salt Springs Road.

The victims said they were approached by three male suspects who demanded items. One displayed a handgun. The suspects got away with several of the victims’ belongings and then fled the scene.

Syracuse Police is continuing to investigate this armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Syracuse Police 315 442-5222.​​​​​