SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August.

On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 block of Burnet Ave.

A five-year-old child was also found inside the apartment at that time but was not harmed.

On September 26, 46-year-old, Jamal Weston was arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree in relation to the incident.

After more extensive research and interviews around the neighborhood, investigators found two more suspects, 44-year-old Lashaun Dixon of Lindenwold New Jersey, and 27-year-old Donnell Thornton of Solvay, New York.

Dixon and Thornton were arrested by Syracuse Police Department Homicide Unit Detectives on October 17. According to police, Dixon is on Federal Probation and was jailed for an unrelated gun charge at the time of his arrest and Thornton was arrested after a brief court appearance for a different homicide that he had been arrested for previously.

All three suspects were charged with the following:

One count of Murder in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Weston, Dixon, and Thornton are being lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.