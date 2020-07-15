Three more arrests made in ‘Rye Day’ shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made three more arrests in regards to a shooting in June that resulted in a 17-year-old being killed.
Amir Titus, 20, Carlos Ortiz-Carrasquill, 31, and a 16-year-old male have all been charged with murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, according to police.
Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York
The shooting made national news on June 21, after multiple shooters opened fire during a party that took place in Performance Park, an annual tradition otherwise known as “Rye Day”.
Police arrested 20-year-old Devar Williams and 18-year-old Handsome Rice earlier in July on second-degree murder charges. 36-year-old Eric Williams was also charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting as well. Another 16-year-old was also arrested and charged in early July with murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting.
Syracuse Police continue to investigate this incident; so far there have been seven people arrested in connection with the “Rye Day” shooting.
