Three more men accuse former Weedsport mayor, school employee and scoutmaster of sexual abuse

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The attorney representing the former Weedsport boy scout who says he was sexually abused by the former mayor of Weedsport, who was also his scoutmaster, tells NewsChannel 9 he’s learned of two new victims.

On January 22, Scott Coats, who moved to Weedsport when he was 13 years old, went public with his story, claiming to have been sexually abused by Victor “Vic” Sine.

Coats, who also filed a lawsuit, asked other people in the Weedsport community to come forward with their stories.

In the months since, his attorney, Mike Finnegan of Jeff Anderson and Associates, heard directly from a second man who says he was victimized by Sine and heard about a third indirectly.

NewsChannel 9 was also contacted by a fourth victim, who asks not to be identified, but was a student of the Weedsport School District when Sine worked there.

All victims are able to file claims with the Boy Scouts of America, now that the organization is creating a compensation fund as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A special website, dedicated to what the Boy Scouts of America consider a reorganization, reads: “The Boy Scouts of America believes our organization has a social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate all victims who were abused during their time in Scouting. We also have a duty to carry out our mission for years to come. In order to meet these dual objectives, the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.”

People who feel they were victimized by someone associated with the Boy Scouts of America can file a claim at this link as part of the bankruptcy filing.