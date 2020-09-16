Three mosquito samples test positive for EEE in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says three mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE. Two of the samples came from the Toad Harbor Swamp area in West Monroe, and the other came from the Town of Palermo. All three samples were collected last week.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang says that even though mosquito counts are low, the insects are still active.

“The cooler weather will further help to reduce the mosquito population,” said Huang. “However, mosquitoes will remain a threat until the first heavy frost. People should continue to be vigilant about following their personal protection practices. Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.”

The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:

Use a mosquito repellent when participating in outdoor activities and be sure to follow label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin

Wear shoes, socks, pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when possible

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Drain or remove standing water around the home and yard including recycling containers and roof gutters, flowerpots and birdbaths

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs, and drain pool covers

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details

Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at (315) 349-3547.