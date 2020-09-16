Three mosquito samples test positive for EEE in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says three mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE. Two of the samples came from the Toad Harbor Swamp area in West Monroe, and the other came from the Town of Palermo. All three samples were collected last week.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang says that even though mosquito counts are low, the insects are still active.
“The cooler weather will further help to reduce the mosquito population,” said Huang. “However, mosquitoes will remain a threat until the first heavy frost. People should continue to be vigilant about following their personal protection practices. Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.”
The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:
- Use a mosquito repellent when participating in outdoor activities and be sure to follow label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin
- Wear shoes, socks, pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when possible
- Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
- Drain or remove standing water around the home and yard including recycling containers and roof gutters, flowerpots and birdbaths
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs, and drain pool covers
- Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details
- Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at (315) 349-3547.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Kickstart Your Day The Healthy Way During National Breakfast Month
- Makeup Artists Return To Work In New York
- Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
- How To Juggle Working And Parenting – Successfully!
- Special enrollment period for uninsured New Yorkers extended through 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App