Three people arrested after armed robbery in Palermo

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on May 6 in Palermo.
Just after 7 a.m., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Town of Palermo for an armed robbery. The victim said he was held at gunpoint with a shotgun and had his personal items, along with his car, stolen.
After an investigation, the following people were arrested:
- Keith Chetney, 27
- Zachary Bentley, 22
- Robert O’Conner, 25
All three were arrested and charged with robbery and grand larceny.
Chetney was arrested on May 6 in Palermo. Bently was arrested on May 7 in Volney. O’Connor was arrested on May 7 in Fulton. All three have been remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
The victim’s car was located in the Village of Baldwinsville hours after the robbery, and the shotgun was recovered the next day.
