Three people arrested after armed robbery in Palermo

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on May 6 in Palermo.

Just after 7 a.m., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Town of Palermo for an armed robbery. The victim said he was held at gunpoint with a shotgun and had his personal items, along with his car, stolen.

After an investigation, the following people were arrested:

  • Keith Chetney, 27
  • Zachary Bentley, 22
  • Robert O’Conner, 25

All three were arrested and charged with robbery and grand larceny.

Chetney was arrested on May 6 in Palermo. Bently was arrested on May 7 in Volney. O’Connor was arrested on May 7 in Fulton.  All three have been remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

The victim’s car was located in the Village of Baldwinsville hours after the robbery, and the shotgun was recovered the next day.

