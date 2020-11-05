Three people facing burglary charges for trying to break into Weedsport restaurant

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — Three people are facing burglary charges after they were allegedly trying to break into a Weedsport restaurant.

On November 2 around 4 p.m., Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Old Erie Restaurant in Weedsport and found multiple people leaving the area on foot. Two suspects were taken into custody, and a third was identified and located later.

Robert Hawkey, 18, of Weedsport, has been charged with burglary and petit larceny. Jason Kirby, 19, of Weedsport, has been charged with burglary. 

A 16-year-old was also charged and arraigned by Cayuga County Court, Youth Part, and released.

Anyone with more information on this incident can call the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1179.

