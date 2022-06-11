SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people in their twenties were shot overnight in Syracuse, according to police.

Just after 2:00 a.m., Syracuse Police officers responded to the 1400 block of West Genesee Street off State Fair Boulevard for a shooting with injuries call.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

At the same time, a 24-year-old man shot in the buttocks and leg, and a 21-year-old woman shot in the foot, were driven to local hospitals for treatment.

Police believe the two victims were shot during the initial incident on West Genesee Street.

There is no suspect(s) information at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​​​