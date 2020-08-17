Three people injured after an altercation on Warner Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teens and an adult were injured after an altercation on Sunday night.

The Syracuse Police Department was called to the 200-block of Warner Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. At the location, police found a 16-year-old male who has been shot in the leg. Also at the scene, police found a 17-year-old male with lacerations to his back, and a 36-year-old female with lacerations to her back and facial injuries from a fight.

All three were taken to the hospital, and they are expected to be okay.

After an investigation, police say the three who were injured were involved in a disturbance and two people were arrested:

Takisha Hordge, 22, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon

Medeena Coley, 21, was arrested and charged with harassment for striking an officer at the scene

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD Tips app.