Three people injured in early morning shooting on Wolf Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were shot on the 200-block of Wolf Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

When Syracuse Police responded, they found a 26-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people arrived at the hospital during this time with gunshot wounds, as well. Police say they were a 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old man. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening as well.

Police are investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9