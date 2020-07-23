Three people injured in shooting on Tully Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were shot in the leg on Tully Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Syracuse Police responded to the 300-block of Tully Street for a shots fired called. At the scene, multiple casings were found.
A short time later, three victims arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. The three male victims were shot in the leg and are expected to survive.
If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
- News on the Go: 7/23/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 7/23/20
- Champions: 7/23/20
- The List: 7/23/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App