Three people injured in shooting on Tully Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were shot in the leg on Tully Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Syracuse Police responded to the 300-block of Tully Street for a shots fired called. At the scene, multiple casings were found.

A short time later, three victims arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. The three male victims were shot in the leg and are expected to survive.

If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.

