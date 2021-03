MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A DEC Forest Ranger assisted three people who were injured in a snowmobile crash in Georgetown. The crash happened on March 6 around 3 p.m.

The three injured people were transported to local hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

The Forest Ranger, New York State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgetown Fire Department and EMS all responded to the scene.