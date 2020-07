SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police rushed to the city’s south side for a shooting Saturday night.

At the corner of Hudson St. and Sterling Ave., Syracuse Police say three people were shot.

#BREAKING: Heavy Police presence in @Syracuse1848 @SyracusePolice are at the corner of Hudson and Sterling on the city's south side for a possible shooting.



We have a photographer on scene and we're working to get details.



Stay tuned. #LocalSYR#SYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/5OaDcQfn6H — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) July 19, 2020

Their conditions have not been released.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 for updates.