(WSYR-TV) — According to the Auburn Fire Department, a fire on 42 South St. occurred on Friday, July 15 at 11:05 p.m.

Once the fire department arrived, the fire reached two floors. A total of five people were removed from the building, three were taken to Auburn Community Hospital and others received care at the scene.

The Auburn Ambulance, Throop Fire Department, Fleming Fire Department Co. #1, and SAVES ambulances all provided transport or were on stand-by, Auburn Fire Department says.

The Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police also helped with the removal and medical care of several residents.

The American Red Cross helped many residents to find shelter for the evening and the Auburn Fire Department says they also received assistance from the City Codes Department, City Public Works Department, and NYSEG.

The fire is currently under investigation and the building is unsafe at this time.

The condition of the three people taken to the hospital is currently unknown.

