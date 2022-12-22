SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045

King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 160 Township Boulevard, Camillus, NY 13031

Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit

Doug’s Fish Fry had one violation, none in critical condition.

Construction/Liquid waste and sewage/Garbage and refuse: The inspector found no hand washing facilities available at time of inspection. The unit requested to cease operation and sales until temporary hand wash station is set up, with the inspector to be notified and photo sent to verify placement of hand wash station. The staff agreed to voluntarily shut down operation until proper hand washing station was made available. At 3 p.m. permission was granted to operate as photo proof submitted to inspector of hand wash station being set up.

King David’s Restaurant

King David’s had three violations, with one in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods:

Two (shallow) bins of cooked chicken noted at 92.8F and 80.9F covered and double stacked in walk-in cooler. Chicken was started at approximately 11 a.m., and finished cooking at approximately 11:30am. The temperatures were measured at 92.8F and 80.9F at 12:55 p.m. as part of routine OCHD inspection. The bins of chicken were separated, lids removed, and product stirred to promote rapid cooling. The temperatures of both bins were measure again at 1:30 p.m.; the chicken had cooled to 88.9F and 75.1F; the food item did not cool down to 70.0F within two hours. Corrected – two bins of cooked chicken (10 lbs per bin) discarded. Discussed proper cooling procedures and best practices to promote rapid cooling of potentially hazardous (TCS) foods. Cooked chicken shall be placed in shallow containers and stored unstacked and uncovered to promote rapid cooling. It is also strongly recommended that cook times be noted on the label to allow for cooling benchmarks (at/below 70F within two hours and at/below 45F within an additional four hours) to be checked/monitored.



Food not protected in general: Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked). The inspector found several buckets of food product stores on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Food not protected in general: Food dispensing utensils improperly stored. The inspector found utensils (used for scooping falafel mix) stored in standing water at 67.5F (corrected –

utensil washed and sanitized, container emptied and washed. This was discussed with the operator that utensil must be stored properly using one of the following options: stored, clean and sanitized, stored in dipper well with running water, stored in hot water at/above 140F, or stored in cold water at/below 45F. The operator indicated that ice will be used and that the utensil will be stored in cold water at/below 45F.)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews had two violations, one in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods:

Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required. The inspector found drawer cooler unit (1) directly under grill not working properly at time of inspection, and not able to maintain potentially hazardous (TCS) foods at/below 45F during cold storage. Cooked Portobello mushrooms (2 lbs) 48.5F stored since yesterday in drawer cooler unit. Corrected – Portobello mushrooms discarded. Manager will submit work order on drawer cooler unit; potentially (TCS) foods are not to be stored in this cooler until it has been adequately repaired and is able to maintain food product temperatures at/below 45F at all times.)



Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair and dirty surfaces. The inspector found floors not clean under storage racks in keg cooler. Ice and residue build up noted along the threshold between walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.