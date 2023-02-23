SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 5 to February 11.

Three food services failed their inspection:

  • 110 Grill – 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Fc15, Syracuse, NY 13204
  • Margaritas Mexican Cantina – 203 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
  • Red Chili – 2740 East Erie Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13224

110 Grill

110 Grill had five violations, none of which were critical.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

This violation was found twice.

The inspector found some wire shelving in the walk-in cooler not clean. The inspector also found the interiors of several coolers weren’t clean at the cookline and at the bar.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink at the far end of the cookline was not operational, and was covered with a trash bag so as to not use it. This is due to the fact that a pipe burst in the wall and the water was turned off in that area.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found live cockroaches present in the dishwashing area of the establishment, on the mats that are used to cover the floors. At the time of inspection, the mats were piled underneath the heater booster of the dish machine, and the roaches were on and inside the mats. There were also several live roaches noted in the electrical outlets of the wall beneath the pass shelf in the kitchen.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found floor mats in the dish area were stacked overnight and kept that way until a dish worker comes in to spread them out on the floor. Being stacked creates an area of harborage for the roaches. Immediately after cleaning the floor, place the mats in the dish area and do not stack them up

Margaritas Mexican Cantina

Margaritas Mexican Cantina had 16 violations, four of which were in critical condition.

Critical Condition: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources:

The inspector found one bottle of juice stored directly in the ice storage bin at the main service bar. Bartender stated the ice is intended to be used in patron drinks, the ice was adulterated. This was corrected and the ice was voluntarily discarded at the main service bar.

Critical Condition: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources:

The inspector found several spray bottles containing various toxic chemicals that were not properly labeled throughout the facility. This was corrected and the bottles were labeled.

Critical Condition: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods:

The inspector found that at the time of inspection, six half-hotel pans containing homemade cheese sauce were stored on a preparation table in the kitchen and were noted at temperatures of 93-100 degrees Fahrenheit (93F on the side and 100F in the center of the product). Discussion with management and kitchen staff notes that the cheese sauce was made approximately half an hour beforehand and was left on the table to cool until it would be placed in the walk-in cooler to finish cooling. The product was immediately moved to the walk-in cooler to continue the cooling process. With the cooling curve calculated, temperatures were taken 22 minutes later in the same areas of the product and were noted, the cooling curve was not met. This was corrected and the operator placed the product into more pans to reduce the density of the product and
increase surface area, meeting the cooling curve.

Critical Condition: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods:

The inspector found in the hot holding unit in the kitchen three half-hotel pans of cheese sauce were noted to be at 85-113 degrees Fahrenheit at 2:10 p.m. The manager stated that the cheese sauce was heated at 10 a.m. and left to cool for an undetermined amount of time to protect the product. The food was left out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected and the three half-hotel pans of cheese sauce were voluntarily thrown away.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found various boxes of bottled beverages (juice, beer) stored directly on the floor in the wrap-around kitchen.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found in bulk containers by hand washing sink, three bowls stored directly in dry food products and used as scoops (lacks handles), which are improper scoops. Ice scoop in the basement ice machine was stored directly on the machine, not on a sanitary surface.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found one single service cup stored directly on the floor at the wrap-around bar.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found two employees lacked proper hair restraints at the cook line.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found cardboard lining shelving in the basement storage rack, not a smooth and easily accessible surface. One shelf at the cook line across from the hand wash was not constructed of sealed wood, making it not smooth or easily accessible.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the interior of the ice machine in the basement had mold growth and was not clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the fan grate in the walk-in cooler in the kitchen with dust accumulation.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found in the female bathroom in the main dining area a faucet with poor repair.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found two hand wash facilities in the kitchen lacked soap and single-serve paper towels. This was corrected.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found cockroaches in the kitchen and basement storage area.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found several cans of pesticide foggers throughout the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the wall area in the kitchen behind the cook line had insulation exposed, with the wall in poor repair.

Red Chili

Red Chili had 10 violations, none of which were critical.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found cardboard lining lower shelving that was not smooth or easily accessible.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found lower shelving throughout the kitchen to not be clean. As well as the interior of some reach-in coolers and the exterior of bulk sauces were not clean either.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the grain behind the cookline was not draining and had standing greasy water.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal:

The inspector found the dumpster areas not clean, with heavy debris outside of the dumpster, including furniture.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found heavy mice droppings in a dry storage area, on top of boxes, and on the exterior of packaged food items.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found floor edgings, and under and around equipment to not be clean, especially at the cook line. There was greasy standing water found on the floor between the steam unit and the cooktop.

Many locations passed their inspections between February 5 through February 11, 2023. You can see the entire list below.

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Aurora’s Cafe and Gifts231 Northern Lights PlazaSalina2/10/2023
Baltimore Woods Nature Center4007 Bishop Hill Road RoadMarcellus2/8/2023
Bleu Monkey Cafe163 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/7/2023
Bob Barkers Mobile Unit #26033 Monopoli PathOnondaga County2/8/2023
Bookmark Cafe (The)1 Arkie Albanese AvenueManlius2/9/2023
Brookdale Summerfield100 Summerfield Village LaneOnondaga2/10/2023
Burdicks Tavern6600 South Salina StreetOnondaga2/8/2023
Burly’s Firehouse Pub2 South Main StreetElbridge2/10/2023
Cafe Jarosz Catering Commissary4611 West Genesee StreetCamillus2/7/2023
Camillus Elks #23676117 Newport RoadCamillus2/9/2023
Carnegie Cafe & Catering3770 Brewerton RoadSalina2/7/2023
Chelsea’s Restaurant & Bar5076 Velasko RoadSyracuse2/9/2023
Chimac Chicken House121 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/10/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill #14323496 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse2/8/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill #1562129 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/6/2023
Curley’s Tavern809 Valley DriveSyracuse2/8/2023
Don Juan Cafe102 Grand AvenueSyracuse2/6/2023
Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department4611 West Genesee StreetCamillus2/7/2023
Five Guys Burgers & Fries727 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse2/6/2023
Five Guys Burgers and Fries3179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/8/2023
Freedom of Espresso54 Main StreetCamillus2/7/2023
Gino’s Original Cheesesteaks458 South Main StreetClay2/8/2023
Good Time Sushi301 Fayette StreetManlius2/8/2023
Good Uncle614 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse2/6/2023
Heritage Cafe614 South Crouse Avenue, Ste 100Syracuse2/6/2023
Hi Tea113 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/10/2023
Insomnia Cookies137 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/7/2023
Jersey Mike’s115 Elwood Davis RoadSalina2/9/2023
Jordan United Methodist Church63 Elbridge StreetElbridge2/10/2023
Kabab Guys3179 Erie Boulevard East, Ste 170Dewitt2/8/2023
Kung Fu Tea727 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse2/10/2023
Lafayette Alliance ChurchRoute 20Lafayette2/10/2023
Little Caesars709 North Main StreetClay2/9/2023
Masonic Memorial Center648 Centerville PlaceCicero2/8/2023
McDonald’s of Lafayette5961 US Route 20Lafayette2/7/2023
McDonald’s of Nedrow6105 South Salina StreetOnondaga2/7/2023
Mediterranean Combo149 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/7/2023
Moondance Resturante2512 Cherry Valley TurnpikeMarcellus2/9/2023
No. 1 Kitchen317 Nottingham RoadDewitt2/7/2023
Olive Garden Restaurant #14223343 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/9/2023
Orange Crate Brewing Company731 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse2/10/2023
Paladino’s Cicero Pizza8154 Brewerton RoadCicero2/9/2023
Peace Love Coffee2 Clinton StreetElbridge2/7/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Brighton Towers821-833 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse2/7/2023
PEACE, Inc. Sr Nutr @ St. Francis Xa1 West Main StreetMarcellus2/9/2023
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen167 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/6/2023
Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen402 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse2/6/2023
Royal Indian Grill147 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/10/2023
Salt City Bread8240 Cazenovia RoadManlius2/10/2023
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church2200 Valley DriveSyracuse2/10/2023
Stella’s Diner3709 West Genesee StreetCamillus2/9/2023
Subway19 North StreetMarcellus2/9/2023
Taste of Asia143 Marshall StreetSyracuse2/7/2023
Towpath Pizza2 South Main StreetElbridge2/10/2023
Tully Area Historical Society22-24 State StreetTully2/7/2023
Twin Trees III310 North Main StreetClay2/8/2023
Valley Youth Hockey Association121 West Seneca TpkeSyracuse2/10/2023
Velasko Pizzeria & Deli4800 Mcdonald RoadOnondaga2/9/2023
Victoria Restaurant (The)1701 East Fayette StreetSyracuse2/9/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #13179 Erie Boulveard EastDewitt2/5/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #23179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/5/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #33179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/5/2023
Vyana Yoga PolariTea & Apothecary131 West Seneca Street, #4Manlius2/6/2023
Wendy’s #9538/9572028 Park StreetSyracuse2/10/2023
Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering435 North Salina StreetSyracuse2/5/2023