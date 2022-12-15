SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3.
Three food services failed their inspections:
- Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks, 5575 Meltzer Court, Cicero
- Kevi’s Treats, 2313 South Salina Street, Syracuse
- Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi, 174 Township Boulevard, Camillus
Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks
Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods
- The inspector found several hot dogs in the lit display at the front counter were kept at 111 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the employee, the hot dogs were made and put out an hour before the inspector came. This was corrected and all the hot dogs were thrown out.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found the ice scooper stored on top of the ice machine which is not a sanitary surface. The inspector advised to store the scooper in the wall holder or in the ice with the handle up.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found several covered bins containing various utensils and empty food storage containers stored on the back-room floor.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found packaged single service cups stored in a bin with floor cleaner, sanitizer, floor polish and dish liquid. This was corrected and the cups were discarded.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found that the dispensing unit for the third sink sanitizer was not drawing sanitizer chemical. This was corrected and the establishment may use tablet sanitizer until unit is working.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found there was no hot water to the kitchen hand wash sink.
Kevi’s Treats
Kevi’s Treats had three violations, none in critical condition.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found that the handwashing sink was leaking onto the floor from the drain.
Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings in the kitchen area.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor tiles in the kitchen area were in poor repair.
Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi
Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi had eight violations, two being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods
- The inspector found 1 medium-sized plastic tub of cooked chicken pieces was noted at 65.4 degrees Fahrenheit stored on the counter for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.
The operator stated the chicken was cooked at approximately 11:00 a.m. and the temperature was recorded at 2:45 p.m. as part of the routine inspection.
This was corrected and the chicken was discarded. Afterward the inspector discussed proper cooling and cold storage techniques and best practices with the operator.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods
- The inspector found that the sushi cooler case was noted with the power switch in the off position at the time of inspection. The internal temperature of the cooler cases was approximately 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Potentially hazardous foods stored in the cooler case were noted at the following temperatures:
- Raw tuna (8 oz.) 59.9 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw salmon (8 oz) 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw red snapper (6 oz.) 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw white tuna (6 oz.) 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw yellow tail (8 oz.) 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw tuna (chopped, small plastic containers) 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 60.7 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw salmon (chopped, small plastic container) 60.2 degrees Fahrenheit
- Raw yellow tail (chopped, small plastic containers) 59.7 degrees Fahrenheit and 60.2 degrees Fahrenheit
- Imitation crab meat (6 oz.) 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit
- Smoked salmon (4 oz.) 63.7 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cooked shrimp (4 oz.) 63.1 degrees Fahrenheit
- All of the listed items were discarded as it was unclear how long the cooler case had been turned off. The cooler case was emptied and powered on and the operator was instructed by the inspector to monitor the internal temperature of the cooler case.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found food products in cases and buckets stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Bags of food stored in bins with other food items with the exterior of the product packaging was in direct contact with food. Several cases of bottled and canned beverages were also stored on the floor in the dry storage area.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found standing water noted in the bottom of the beverage cooler behind the bar.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the handwash sink in the employee toilet room was fully obstructed at the time of inspection.
Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found flying insects noted in the rear kitchen preparation area, employee restroom and in the rear kitchen food storage area. The inspector noted that pest control services were required.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the floor in the walk-in freezer was not clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the employee toilet room was cluttered with miscellaneous items and that it was being used as storage. It was such a degree of a storage room that the right side of the room behind the door was completely blocked, and the employee hand wash sink was completely obstructed.
Many locations passed their inspections between November 27 and December 3, 2022. You can see the entire list below.
|AMF Strike-N-Spare Lanes
|1777 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|12/1/2022
|Average Joe’s
|2119 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|12/2/2022
|Bagelicious
|7608 Oswego Road, Suite 12
|Clay
|12/2/2022
|Believers Chapel
|7912 Thompson Road
|Cicero
|12/1/2022
|Billy Beez
|9090 Destiny USA Drive, Unit A100
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|Burger King
|3414 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/30/2022
|Burger King Restaurant #261
|7589 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/28/2022
|Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County
|6505 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|12/2/2022
|Cruisin Cones Commissary
|406 Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Crumbl Cookie
|3405 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/30/2022
|CupcakesRme Vending Commissary
|1085 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Curbside Cafe Commissary
|2080 Willowdale Road
|Spafford
|12/1/2022
|Delicious Delight Commissary
|4615 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Destiny USA Stadium 19
|9586 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|Dolce Vita Bar & Grill
|907 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|6238 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|11/29/2022
|Euclid Hotel
|4285 State Route 31
|Clay
|11/30/2022
|Firudo Asian Food & Bar
|3237 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/30/2022
|Franco’s Pizza
|901 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant
|10301 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|Geddes Baking Co. & Pastry Shop
|421-423 South Main Street
|Cicero
|11/30/2022
|Gemelli’s Pizzeria
|4543 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|11/28/2022
|Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department
|113 Malden Road
|Salina
|12/2/2022
|Hollywood Theatre
|2221 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|12/1/2022
|Homebase
|2803 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|12/1/2022
|Julie’s Diner
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|12/2/2022
|King Seafood House
|2204 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|12/1/2022
|Krabby Kirk’s Saloon
|55 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|11/30/2022
|Lala Lu
|6430 Yorktown Circle
|Dewitt
|12/1/2022
|Liberty Pizza & Convenience
|5930 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|12/2/2022
|Lobster Babe
|466 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|12/2/2022
|McDonalds of Liverpool
|7505 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/28/2022
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|3409 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/30/2022
|Oompa Loompyas Mobile Unit Commissar
|1085 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Our Lady of Hope Church
|4845 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2022
|Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
|205 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|12/1/2022
|Pawsitivitea CNY
|2100 Park Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Peace Love Coffee
|2 Clinton Street
|Elbridge
|11/29/2022
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ North Syracuse Commu
|700 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|12/1/2022
|Phoebe’s Restaurant
|900 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2022
|Pit 315 BBQ
|7407 Academy Street
|Pompey
|12/2/2022
|Preserve @ 405 (The)
|405 Spencer Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2022
|Redwood Diner
|121 East Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|12/1/2022
|RJ’s Authentic Eatery
|812 Oak Street
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|Robbie T’s Pizza
|4625 North Street
|Dewitt
|12/2/2022
|Scenic Root (The)
|301 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|11/29/2022
|School and Vine Kitchen & Bar
|4621 Barker Hill Road
|Onondaga
|12/2/2022
|Scratch Farmhouse Catering
|4619 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|12/1/2022
|Shamballa Cafe & Coffee Roasters
|7 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|12/2/2022
|Skaneateles High School Concessions
|45 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|12/1/2022
|Skaneateles Varsity Basketball Conce
|49 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|12/1/2022
|Skaneateles Youth Football Concess
|45 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|12/1/2022
|Soul Society
|230 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2022
|SU Brockway Dining Center
|401 Van Buren Street
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|SU Brockway Food Court
|401 Van Buren Street
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|SU Sadler Dining Center
|1000 Irving Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|SU Warehouse Café
|350 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/2/2022
|Subway 2963
|7879 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/28/2022
|Texas De Brazil
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/29/2022
|United Methodist Church of Brewerton
|5395 Orangeport Road
|Cicero
|11/30/2022
|University Christian Fellowship
|512 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|12/2/2022
|University United Methodist Church
|1085 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|Wendy’s #1214/595
|3798 James Street
|Dewitt
|11/28/2022
|Westcott (The)
|524 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2022
|WXYZ Bar
|310 West Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2022
|Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar
|2803 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|12/1/2022
|Zhang Ji Spicy Hot Pot & Fried Skewe
|1449 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/28/2022