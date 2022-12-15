SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks, 5575 Meltzer Court, Cicero

Kevi’s Treats, 2313 South Salina Street, Syracuse

Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi, 174 Township Boulevard, Camillus

Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks

Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found several hot dogs in the lit display at the front counter were kept at 111 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the employee, the hot dogs were made and put out an hour before the inspector came. This was corrected and all the hot dogs were thrown out.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the ice scooper stored on top of the ice machine which is not a sanitary surface. The inspector advised to store the scooper in the wall holder or in the ice with the handle up.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found several covered bins containing various utensils and empty food storage containers stored on the back-room floor.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found packaged single service cups stored in a bin with floor cleaner, sanitizer, floor polish and dish liquid. This was corrected and the cups were discarded.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found that the dispensing unit for the third sink sanitizer was not drawing sanitizer chemical. This was corrected and the establishment may use tablet sanitizer until unit is working.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found there was no hot water to the kitchen hand wash sink.

Kevi’s Treats

Kevi’s Treats had three violations, none in critical condition.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found that the handwashing sink was leaking onto the floor from the drain.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings in the kitchen area.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor tiles in the kitchen area were in poor repair.

Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi

Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi had eight violations, two being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found 1 medium-sized plastic tub of cooked chicken pieces was noted at 65.4 degrees Fahrenheit stored on the counter for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The operator stated the chicken was cooked at approximately 11:00 a.m. and the temperature was recorded at 2:45 p.m. as part of the routine inspection.

This was corrected and the chicken was discarded. Afterward the inspector discussed proper cooling and cold storage techniques and best practices with the operator.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found that the sushi cooler case was noted with the power switch in the off position at the time of inspection. The internal temperature of the cooler cases was approximately 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Potentially hazardous foods stored in the cooler case were noted at the following temperatures: Raw tuna (8 oz.) 59.9 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw salmon (8 oz) 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw red snapper (6 oz.) 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw white tuna (6 oz.) 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw yellow tail (8 oz.) 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw tuna (chopped, small plastic containers) 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 60.7 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw salmon (chopped, small plastic container) 60.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw yellow tail (chopped, small plastic containers) 59.7 degrees Fahrenheit and 60.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Imitation crab meat (6 oz.) 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit

Smoked salmon (4 oz.) 63.7 degrees Fahrenheit

Cooked shrimp (4 oz.) 63.1 degrees Fahrenheit All of the listed items were discarded as it was unclear how long the cooler case had been turned off. The cooler case was emptied and powered on and the operator was instructed by the inspector to monitor the internal temperature of the cooler case.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found food products in cases and buckets stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Bags of food stored in bins with other food items with the exterior of the product packaging was in direct contact with food. Several cases of bottled and canned beverages were also stored on the floor in the dry storage area.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found standing water noted in the bottom of the beverage cooler behind the bar.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the handwash sink in the employee toilet room was fully obstructed at the time of inspection.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found flying insects noted in the rear kitchen preparation area, employee restroom and in the rear kitchen food storage area. The inspector noted that pest control services were required.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the floor in the walk-in freezer was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the employee toilet room was cluttered with miscellaneous items and that it was being used as storage. It was such a degree of a storage room that the right side of the room behind the door was completely blocked, and the employee hand wash sink was completely obstructed.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 27 and December 3, 2022. You can see the entire list below.