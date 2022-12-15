SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3.

Three food services failed their inspections:

  • Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks, 5575 Meltzer Court, Cicero
  • Kevi’s Treats, 2313 South Salina Street, Syracuse
  • Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi, 174 Township Boulevard, Camillus

Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks

Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods

  1. The inspector found several hot dogs in the lit display at the front counter were kept at 111 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the employee, the hot dogs were made and put out an hour before the inspector came. This was corrected and all the hot dogs were thrown out.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the ice scooper stored on top of the ice machine which is not a sanitary surface. The inspector advised to store the scooper in the wall holder or in the ice with the handle up.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found several covered bins containing various utensils and empty food storage containers stored on the back-room floor.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found packaged single service cups stored in a bin with floor cleaner, sanitizer, floor polish and dish liquid. This was corrected and the cups were discarded.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found that the dispensing unit for the third sink sanitizer was not drawing sanitizer chemical. This was corrected and the establishment may use tablet sanitizer until unit is working.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found there was no hot water to the kitchen hand wash sink.

Kevi’s Treats

Kevi’s Treats had three violations, none in critical condition.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found that the handwashing sink was leaking onto the floor from the drain.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings in the kitchen area.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor tiles in the kitchen area were in poor repair.

Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi

Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi had eight violations, two being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

  1. The inspector found 1 medium-sized plastic tub of cooked chicken pieces was noted at 65.4 degrees Fahrenheit stored on the counter for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.
    The operator stated the chicken was cooked at approximately 11:00 a.m. and the temperature was recorded at 2:45 p.m. as part of the routine inspection.
    This was corrected and the chicken was discarded. Afterward the inspector discussed proper cooling and cold storage techniques and best practices with the operator.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

  1. The inspector found that the sushi cooler case was noted with the power switch in the off position at the time of inspection. The internal temperature of the cooler cases was approximately 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
    Potentially hazardous foods stored in the cooler case were noted at the following temperatures:
    • Raw tuna (8 oz.) 59.9 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw salmon (8 oz) 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw red snapper (6 oz.) 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw white tuna (6 oz.) 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw yellow tail (8 oz.) 59.3 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw tuna (chopped, small plastic containers) 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 60.7 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw salmon (chopped, small plastic container) 60.2 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Raw yellow tail (chopped, small plastic containers) 59.7 degrees Fahrenheit and 60.2 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Imitation crab meat (6 oz.) 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Smoked salmon (4 oz.) 63.7 degrees Fahrenheit
    • Cooked shrimp (4 oz.) 63.1 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. All of the listed items were discarded as it was unclear how long the cooler case had been turned off. The cooler case was emptied and powered on and the operator was instructed by the inspector to monitor the internal temperature of the cooler case.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found food products in cases and buckets stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Bags of food stored in bins with other food items with the exterior of the product packaging was in direct contact with food. Several cases of bottled and canned beverages were also stored on the floor in the dry storage area.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found standing water noted in the bottom of the beverage cooler behind the bar.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the handwash sink in the employee toilet room was fully obstructed at the time of inspection.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found flying insects noted in the rear kitchen preparation area, employee restroom and in the rear kitchen food storage area. The inspector noted that pest control services were required.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the floor in the walk-in freezer was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the employee toilet room was cluttered with miscellaneous items and that it was being used as storage. It was such a degree of a storage room that the right side of the room behind the door was completely blocked, and the employee hand wash sink was completely obstructed.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 27 and December 3, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

AMF Strike-N-Spare Lanes1777 Brewerton RoadSalina12/1/2022
Average Joe’s2119 Downer StreetVan Buren12/2/2022
Bagelicious7608 Oswego Road, Suite 12Clay12/2/2022
Believers Chapel7912 Thompson RoadCicero12/1/2022
Billy Beez9090 Destiny USA Drive, Unit A100Syracuse11/29/2022
Burger King3414 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/30/2022
Burger King Restaurant #2617589 Oswego RoadClay11/28/2022
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County6505 Collamer RoadDewitt12/2/2022
Cruisin Cones Commissary406 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Crumbl Cookie3405 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/30/2022
CupcakesRme Vending Commissary1085 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Curbside Cafe Commissary2080 Willowdale RoadSpafford12/1/2022
Delicious Delight Commissary4615 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Destiny USA Stadium 199586 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/29/2022
Dolce Vita Bar & Grill907 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Dunkin Donuts6238 Thompson RoadDewitt11/29/2022
Euclid Hotel4285 State Route 31Clay11/30/2022
Firudo Asian Food & Bar3237 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/30/2022
Franco’s Pizza901 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant10301 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/29/2022
Geddes Baking Co. & Pastry Shop421-423 South Main StreetCicero11/30/2022
Gemelli’s Pizzeria4543 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse11/28/2022
Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department113 Malden RoadSalina12/2/2022
Hollywood Theatre2221 Brewerton RoadSalina12/1/2022
Homebase2803 Brewerton RoadSalina12/1/2022
Julie’s Diner3800 Brewerton RoadClay12/2/2022
King Seafood House2204 Brewerton RoadSalina12/1/2022
Krabby Kirk’s Saloon55 Genesee StreetCamillus11/30/2022
Lala Lu6430 Yorktown CircleDewitt12/1/2022
Liberty Pizza & Convenience5930 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt12/2/2022
Lobster Babe466 Westcott StreetSyracuse12/2/2022
McDonalds of Liverpool7505 Oswego RoadClay11/28/2022
Moe’s Southwest Grill3409 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/30/2022
Oompa Loompyas Mobile Unit Commissar1085 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Our Lady of Hope Church4845 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/28/2022
Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant205 West Genesee StreetManlius12/1/2022
Pawsitivitea CNY2100 Park StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Peace Love Coffee2 Clinton StreetElbridge11/29/2022
PEACE Sr Nutr @ North Syracuse Commu700 South Bay RoadCicero12/1/2022
Phoebe’s Restaurant900 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/28/2022
Pit 315 BBQ7407 Academy StreetPompey12/2/2022
Preserve @ 405 (The)405 Spencer StreetSyracuse12/1/2022
Redwood Diner121 East Manlius StreetDewitt12/1/2022
RJ’s Authentic Eatery812 Oak StreetSyracuse11/29/2022
Robbie T’s Pizza4625 North StreetDewitt12/2/2022
Scenic Root (The)301 Fayette StreetManlius11/29/2022
School and Vine Kitchen & Bar4621 Barker Hill RoadOnondaga12/2/2022
Scratch Farmhouse Catering4619 Jordan RoadSkaneateles12/1/2022
Shamballa Cafe & Coffee Roasters7 West Genesee StreetLysander12/2/2022
Skaneateles High School Concessions45 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles12/1/2022
Skaneateles Varsity Basketball Conce49 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles12/1/2022
Skaneateles Youth Football Concess45 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles12/1/2022
Soul Society230 West Genesee StreetSyracuse11/28/2022
SU Brockway Dining Center401 Van Buren StreetSyracuse11/29/2022
SU Brockway Food Court401 Van Buren StreetSyracuse11/29/2022
SU Sadler Dining Center1000 Irving AvenueSyracuse11/29/2022
SU Warehouse Café350 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/2/2022
Subway 29637879 Oswego RoadClay11/28/2022
Texas De Brazil9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/29/2022
United Methodist Church of Brewerton5395 Orangeport RoadCicero11/30/2022
University Christian Fellowship512 Westcott StreetSyracuse12/2/2022
University United Methodist Church1085 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
Wendy’s #1214/5953798 James StreetDewitt11/28/2022
Westcott (The)524 Westcott StreetSyracuse11/30/2022
WXYZ Bar310 West Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse12/1/2022
Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar2803 Brewerton RoadSalina12/1/2022
Zhang Ji Spicy Hot Pot & Fried Skewe1449 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/28/2022