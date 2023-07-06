SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 18 through the 24.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering, 770 James Street, Syracuse

East Wok Cafe, 6382 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant, 4693 Us Route 20, Lafayette

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering had two violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers

The inspector overserved an employee plating cut greens without using gloves. When asked what the greens were for he told the inspector they were to be used as garnish for dishes and would not be cooked before consumption by customers. The inspector advised the employee that bare hand contact should not occur with food that is to be directly consumed by customers. The employee then voluntarily discarded the greens and put on gloves.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the bottom interior of the coolers at the bar had an accumulation of liquid.

East Wok Cafe

East Wok Cafe had nine violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, Temperatures not measured.

The inspector noted the garlic and oil was at 66 degrees Fahrenheit on the counter upon arrival, and it was put into the cooler. The employee told the inspector it was being used for lunch and had been out for a half hour. Approximately 40 pounds of pork was also noted between 48-52

degrees Fahrenheit, being seasoned out for about 15 minutes. This was corrected immediately and the meat was put into the walk-in cooler.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately eight pounds of pork in the cooler for an hour and a half was noted at 49 degrees Fahrenheit and was moved to another cooler. Approximately one pound of pork wontons and 12 pounds of chicken wings were also noted between 48-52 degrees Fahrenheit in the refrigerator overnight. Those meats were discarded immediately.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found containers of food double stacked in the coolers with the bottom of bowls touching products. Jugs of fryer oil were also stored on the floor under shelving.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was rusty. The door on the reach-in cooler in the kitchen was also in poor repair.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted the dumpster lid was open and shared with the plaza.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted the front and back door were open and not properly screened, allowing the possible entrance of pests.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noticed the floors under the shelving in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean. The wall near the front counter also wasn’t sealed, smooth, and easily cleanable.

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant had seven violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector found the tomatoes and lettuce on the reach-in cooler were molded and adulterated. This was corrected and the food was discarded.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, Temperatures not measured.

The inspector found two cartons of raw, whole-shell eggs stored next to and above the ready-to-eat food products (creamer, mayonnaise). This was corrected and the raw, whole-shell eggs were moved to the lower shelf.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a large package of precooked hot dogs thawing in a bin above a warming unit. This was corrected and they were moved to thaw in the reach-in cooler.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the lined wooden shelf below the ice bin at the bar wasn’t clean and was covered with mold. The food and equipment shelving in the rear storage room was also lined with cardboard and the surfaces weren’t smooth and easily cleanable. The walk-in freezer gasket seal was also in poor repair, causing significant ice build-up along the door threshold, interior floor and on food product packages.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior shelf inside the reach-in cooler behind the bar wasn’t clean at time of inspection.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found mold on some wall and ceiling areas in the walk-in cooler in the bar area. The food storage shelving in the rear storage area also wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walk-in freezer floor wasn’t clean at the time of inspection. The floor area in front of the reach-in cooler

(storing eggs, creamer, and condiments) was also noted with a sticky residue and wasn’t clean at the time of inspection.

Many locations passed their inspections between June 18 through the 24.

You can see the entire list below.