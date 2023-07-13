SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 25 through July 1.

Three food services failed their inspections:

  • Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, 500 South Salina Street, Syracuse
  • Tous les Jours, 2743 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse
  • Wheeler’s Tavern, 415 Avery Avenue, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry had 11 violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found cases of drinks and cases of single service boxes stored directly on the floor in the rear storage room, as well as cases of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found single service boxes were stored on a table with an employee apron covering it.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employee drinks stored adjacent to single service boxes and on food prep surfaces.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the shelving throughout the kitchen wasn’t clean and the interior of the microwave in the kitchen was dirty.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the reach in coolers weren’t clean.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found covered waste receptacle was missing from the restroom.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted that the dumpsters were uncovered and the grease bin was overflowing with grease onto the adjacent parking lot.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted that flies were present in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors throughout the facility weren’t clean and the kitchen floor tiles were broken and in poor repair. The inspection also noted the floor inside the walk in cooler in the rear room wasn’t clean and the ceiling tile above three bay sink was in poor repair.

This violation was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the air circulation fan was unclean with an accumulation of dust.

Tous les Jours

Tous les Jours had two violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found five gallons of whole milk, two gallons of oat milk and one gallon of almond milk were all between 49-53 degrees Fahrenheit in the reach-in cooler behind the counter. Staff told the inspector that all items were in the cooler over night. The reach-in cooler was also not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all the products were voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found cases of food on the floor in the walk in freezer.

Wheeler’s Tavern

Wheeler’s Tavern had 10 violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the small ice machine wasn’t clean as well as the soda guns and boots at the bar.

This violation was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exteriors of the deep fryers, stove, refrigerators and the flat top grill all weren’t clean and had heavy grease buildup. The exteriors of the reach in beer coolers at the bar also weren’t clean and the interiors of reach in beer coolers at the bar weren’t clean with water accumulation noted on the bottom of both coolers.

This violation was found three times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the inside of the men’s restroom wasn’t clean.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted there were several fruit flies noted around the bar area, especially around the soda guns.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the kitchen floors weren’t clean and had food debris and buildup.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the hoods and vents over the cookline weren’t clean. The light over the dishwashing area also wasn’t working, giving inadequate light in that area of the kitchen.

This violation was found two times.

Many locations passed their inspections between June 25 through July 1.

You can see the entire list below.

Baghdad Restaurant484 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
Bambu Dessert Drinks4131 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/30/2023
Barney’s BBQ12912 Timerson RoadOnondaga County6/29/2023
Barney’s BBQ Commissary9022 Plainville RoadLysander6/29/2023
Cavalry Veterans of Syracuse4801 Troop K RoadManlius6/29/2023
Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry1711 West Genesee StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
City Hall Cafe300 South State Street, Suite 140Syracuse6/27/2023
Clover’s22 Jordan StreetSkaneateles6/28/2023
Daniel’s Grill69 North StreetMarcellus6/28/2023
Darwin110 West Fayette StreetSyracuse6/30/2023
Dimitri’s Pizzeria1124 State Route 5Elbridge6/29/2023
Dip (The)3021 James StreetSyracuse6/29/2023
Doug’s Fish Fry8 Jordan StreetSkaneateles6/28/2023
Dragon China6320 South Salina StreetOnondaga6/26/2023
East of Chicago Pizza2410 Court Street, Suite 3Syracuse6/29/2023
Encounter Christian Fellowship705 Hamilton StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
Fabius Christian Church7803 Main StreetFabius6/29/2023
Five Guys3439 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/29/2023
Flojo’s9022 Plainville RoadLysander6/29/2023
Funk ‘n Waffles307-313 South Clinton StreetSyracuse6/30/2023
Good18 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles6/28/2023
Good Buddy’s Pub4002 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/27/2023
Gracie’s Kitchen527 Charles AvenueGeddes6/29/2023
Green Gate Inn (The)2 Genesee StreetCamillus6/27/2023
Hive Cafe (The)226 Old Bridge StreetOnondaga County6/30/2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs3528 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/28/2023
Jus Juice It Commissary1711 West Genesee StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken3520 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/30/2023
Lafayette Fire Department2644 Route 11Lafayette6/26/2023
Lakeside Nutrition LLC9680 Brewerton RoadCicero6/27/2023
Local 315 Brewing Co Commissary1717 Milton AvenueGeddes6/29/2023
Manlius Fish Fry119 West Seneca StreetManlius6/27/2023
McDonalds5288 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/28/2023
Mid-Lakes Navigation11 Jordan StreetSkaneateles6/28/2023
Mikey’s1721 Milton AvenueGeddes6/29/2023
Milkhouse (The)2574 Cherry Valley TurnpikeMarcellus6/28/2023
Oh My Darling321 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/30/2023
Peace Love Coffee2 Clinton StreetElbridge6/30/2023
Recess110 Montgomery StreetSyracuse6/30/2023
Salt City Coffee and Bar484 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
Sam’s Chicken Land527 Charles AvenueGeddes6/29/2023
Skaneateles Bakery19 Jordan StreetSkaneateles6/28/2023
Soulutions484 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
Spring Chinese500 Butternut StreetSyracuse6/26/2023
St. Augustines Rec. Center7333 O’Brien RoadVan Buren6/29/2023
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Parish H5402 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/28/2023
Starbucks #582523604 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/28/2023
Sugar Pine Cake Company1717 Milton AvenueGeddes6/29/2023
Sweetgrass Diner6601 South Salina StreetOnondaga6/30/2023
Teaching Kitchen @ Salt City Market484 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/28/2023
Toast (The)5962 Route 31Clay6/27/2023
Twin Trees Camillus5401 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/27/2023
Valentine’s Delicatessen18 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles6/28/2023
Water Street Bagel Co.239 East Water StreetSyracuse6/29/2023
Wild Will’s Saloon139 East Water StreetSyracuse6/29/2023
Yards Grille5648 Green Lakes Park DriveManlius6/26/2023