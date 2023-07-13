SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 25 through July 1.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, 500 South Salina Street, Syracuse

Tous les Jours, 2743 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse

Wheeler’s Tavern, 415 Avery Avenue, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry had 11 violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found cases of drinks and cases of single service boxes stored directly on the floor in the rear storage room, as well as cases of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found single service boxes were stored on a table with an employee apron covering it.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employee drinks stored adjacent to single service boxes and on food prep surfaces.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the shelving throughout the kitchen wasn’t clean and the interior of the microwave in the kitchen was dirty.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the reach in coolers weren’t clean.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found covered waste receptacle was missing from the restroom.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted that the dumpsters were uncovered and the grease bin was overflowing with grease onto the adjacent parking lot.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted that flies were present in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors throughout the facility weren’t clean and the kitchen floor tiles were broken and in poor repair. The inspection also noted the floor inside the walk in cooler in the rear room wasn’t clean and the ceiling tile above three bay sink was in poor repair.

This violation was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the air circulation fan was unclean with an accumulation of dust.

Tous les Jours

Tous les Jours had two violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found five gallons of whole milk, two gallons of oat milk and one gallon of almond milk were all between 49-53 degrees Fahrenheit in the reach-in cooler behind the counter. Staff told the inspector that all items were in the cooler over night. The reach-in cooler was also not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all the products were voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found cases of food on the floor in the walk in freezer.

Wheeler’s Tavern

Wheeler’s Tavern had 10 violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the small ice machine wasn’t clean as well as the soda guns and boots at the bar.

This violation was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exteriors of the deep fryers, stove, refrigerators and the flat top grill all weren’t clean and had heavy grease buildup. The exteriors of the reach in beer coolers at the bar also weren’t clean and the interiors of reach in beer coolers at the bar weren’t clean with water accumulation noted on the bottom of both coolers.

This violation was found three times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the inside of the men’s restroom wasn’t clean.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted there were several fruit flies noted around the bar area, especially around the soda guns.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the kitchen floors weren’t clean and had food debris and buildup.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the hoods and vents over the cookline weren’t clean. The light over the dishwashing area also wasn’t working, giving inadequate light in that area of the kitchen.

This violation was found two times.

Many locations passed their inspections between June 25 through July 1.

You can see the entire list below.