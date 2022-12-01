SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19

Three food services failed their inspections:

Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus

Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse

Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse

Alvord House Restaurant

The Alvord House Restaurant had three violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.

The inspector found the owner cutting lemons and limes while not wearing sanitary gloves and not using utensils to eliminate bare-hand contact. This was corrected and the items were thrown out.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the large ice machine wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas below fryer units weren’t clean.

Freedom of Espresso

The Freedom of Espresso had three violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found glass milk bottles being reused to store brewed beverages and juices. Clean bottles are not properly air dried before being turned right side up, allowing some water to puddle in the bottom of the bottles. Bottles appeared stained and still not cleaned.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found syrup dispensers for coffee flavorings not clean and had a sticky residue.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies present near the three-bay sink, floor drain, near glass bottles, and on syrup dispensers. The inspector also found the flies on the wall next to the mop sink closet.

Sweet N’ Salty

Sweet N’ Salty had four violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

In a small under-counter cooler, the inspector found a bag of mozzarella cheese with mold. About three pounds of cheese were voluntarily thrown out. In a different small under-counter cooler, a container of cooked sausage crumbles also had mold. About one cup of sausage was voluntarily thrown out. A bag of walnuts had a hole in the bag from rodents chewing into the bag. About one pound of walnuts was voluntarily thrown out.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found dry food items not protected from contact with rodents.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse dropping and nesting materials in many cupboards and chew marks present as well.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The permitted facility is a kiosk that was built in the middle of the food court. The inspector found that the food contained inside in cupboards that have access through holes cut for wires and pipes to pass through, for rodents as well. The inspector says there was a large amount of dry goods, candy, sugars, flours, etc, that draw in pests, and are not contained in bins.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 13 to 19, 2022. You can see the entire list below.