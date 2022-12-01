SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19

Three food services failed their inspections:

  • Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus
  • Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse
  • Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse

Alvord House Restaurant

The Alvord House Restaurant had three violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.

  1. The inspector found the owner cutting lemons and limes while not wearing sanitary gloves and not using utensils to eliminate bare-hand contact. This was corrected and the items were thrown out.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the large ice machine wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas below fryer units weren’t clean.

Freedom of Espresso

The Freedom of Espresso had three violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found glass milk bottles being reused to store brewed beverages and juices. Clean bottles are not properly air dried before being turned right side up, allowing some water to puddle in the bottom of the bottles. Bottles appeared stained and still not cleaned.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found syrup dispensers for coffee flavorings not clean and had a sticky residue.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies present near the three-bay sink, floor drain, near glass bottles, and on syrup dispensers. The inspector also found the flies on the wall next to the mop sink closet.

Sweet N’ Salty

Sweet N’ Salty had four violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

  1. In a small under-counter cooler, the inspector found a bag of mozzarella cheese with mold. About three pounds of cheese were voluntarily thrown out.
  2. In a different small under-counter cooler, a container of cooked sausage crumbles also had mold. About one cup of sausage was voluntarily thrown out.
  3. A bag of walnuts had a hole in the bag from rodents chewing into the bag. About one pound of walnuts was voluntarily thrown out.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found dry food items not protected from contact with rodents.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse dropping and nesting materials in many cupboards and chew marks present as well.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The permitted facility is a kiosk that was built in the middle of the food court. The inspector found that the food contained inside in cupboards that have access through holes cut for wires and pipes to pass through, for rodents as well. The inspector says there was a large amount of dry goods, candy, sugars, flours, etc, that draw in pests, and are not contained in bins.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 13 to 19, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

Antonio’s Italian Kitchen7608 Oswego RoadClay11/14/22
Asian Cafe511 East Genesee Street, Unit #1Manlius11/15/22
Asil’s Pub220 Chapel DriveCamillus11/14/22
Atonement Lutheran Church116 West Glen AvenueSyracuse11/17/22
Brian’s Landing – Jamesville6533 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt11/17/22
Bullfinch Brewpub306 Hiawatha BoulevardSyracuse11/15/22
Burger King3930 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/15/22
Canal Side Cafe & Bistro23 Syracuse StreetLysander11/18/22
Cheesecake Factory @ Destiny USA306 Hiawatha Boulvard West, J112Syracuse11/14/22
Chelsea’s Restaurant & Bar5076 Velasko RoadSyracuse11/17/22
China Wang7608 Oswego RoadClay11/18/22
Chipotle406 Towne DriveManlius11/17/22
Commons Cafe4101 Medical Center DriveManlius11/18/22
Danzer’s German & American Gasthof153 Ainsley DriveSyracuse11/18/22
Dave & Buster’s10335 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/14/22
Dominos Pizza6438 Basile RoweDewitt11/14/22
Dosa Grill4467 East Genesee StreetDewitt11/15/22
Dunkin2083 Park StreetSyracuse11/17/22
Dunkin Donuts2244 Downer StreetVan Buren11/18/22
Dunkin Donuts6681 Collamer RoadDewitt11/15/22
Erawan Thai Restaurant2724 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/14/22
Fish Cove7608 Oswego RoadClay11/18/22
Food Bank of CNY at Seals Comm Cente300 West Borden AvenueSyracuse11/16/22
Gethsemane United Methodist Church1700 Butternut StreetSyracuse11/18/22
Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ8154 Brewerton RoadCicero11/17/22
Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine124 Headson DriveSyracuse11/15/22
Indian Fashion4469 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/15/22
Kentucky Fried Chicken3520 West Genesee StreetCamillus11/14/22
Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food64 Main StreetCamillus11/15/22
Kung Fu Tea306 Hiawatha Boulevard West, J209Syracuse11/15/22
Lafayette Fire Department2644 Route 11Lafayette11/14/22
Lobster Babe466 Westcott StreetSyracuse11/14/22
Locker Room (The)528 Hiawatha BoulevardSyracuse11/15/22
Movie Tavern Syracuse180 Township BoulevardCamillus11/16/22
North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart109 Chestnut StreetClay11/16/22
Nottingham (The)1301 Nottingham RoadDewitt11/17/22
Oaks at Dewitt (The)18 Arbor LaneSyracuse11/17/22
Otisco Fire Department1933 Route 80Otisco11/15/22
Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse1314 North Salina StreetSyracuse11/14/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ United Church 215 Blackberry RoadClay11/18/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Valley Vista Apartme122 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse11/16/22
Pickle Deli4461 East Genesee StreetDewitt11/18/22
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen167 Marshall StreetSyracuse11/14/22
Sam’s Chicken Land527 Charles AvenueGeddes11/14/22
Sapori by Antonio5909 State Route 31Cicero11/18/22
St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox106 Church StreetClay11/17/22
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church2200 Valley DriveSyracuse11/18/22
Sweet Basil (The)3 Clinton StreetTully11/15/22
Sweet Frog8063 Brewerton RoadCicero11/16/22
Syracuse Reformed Presbyterian Church2517 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/17/22
Thai Flavor2863 1/2 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/14/22
Thai Thai Cuisine3138 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/15/22
Thee Diner6043 State Route 31Cicero11/17/22
Twin Trees Pizza on 577608 Oswego RoadClay11/18/22
United Church of Christ in Bayberry215 Blackberry RoadClay11/18/22
Wildmixx Nutrition8140 Brewerton RoadCicero11/14/22
Willow Glen3981 Jordan RoadSkaneateles11/16/22
World of Beer306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse11/15/22