SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 3 through 9.
Three food services failed their inspections:
Failures:
- Change of Pace – 1802 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse
- Clay Oven – 8417 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville
- Wendy’s – 2028 Park Street, Syracuse
Read to see how each establishment failed inspection in detail below.
Change of Pace
Change of Pace had seven violations, one in critical condition.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector noted the sandwich (middle) cooler was operating with an ambient temperature of 52-54 degrees Fahrenheit. The sandwich cooler was not properly operating in order to keep TCS (potentially hazardous) foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit as required.
The following foods were located in the cooler at these temperatures
for an undetermined amount of time:
- One lb. deli corned beef at 51 degrees Fahrenheit
- One and one half pound pf deli turkey at 60 degrees Fahrenheit
- One pound of ham at 58 degrees Fahrenheit
- One pound of salami at 49 degrees Fahrenheit
- One pound each of provolone, American, and swiss cheese at 56-59 degrees Fahrenheit
- 45 ounce jar of spaghetti sauce at 58 degrees Fahrenheit
This was corrected and these products were voluntarily discarded. The cooler was also noted out of regular service and professional repair was recommended.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found the wing cooler on the cookline lacked an accessible thermometer.
Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted several dish racks used in the dish machine were very worn and badly stained.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the grease trap appeared to be leaking with greasy fluids on the exterior of the trap and greasy fluids also on the floor.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted small flies around an empty beer bottle inventory in the basement bottle drop area. The inspector suggested bottles be bagged or stored in a closed container to avoid infestation.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floor area under the low coolers weren’t clean and had accumulated food soil and debris/dropped
items. The wall/door area also wasn’t at the end of cookline and the plexiglass panel across from the dish machine wasn’t clean.
Clay Oven
Clay Oven had four violations, three in critical condition.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found that the walk in cooler was not keeping all potentially hazardous foods at a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
The following foods were in the cooler overnight and were found to be between 50 to 52
degrees Fahrenheit and therefore were discarded:
- Tomato sauce, eight gallons
- Chickpeas, three gallons
- Lentils, two gallons
- Chicken curry, six gallons and eight gallons
- Cooked vegetables, six gallons
- Goat curry, seven gallons
- Lamb curry, eight gallons
- Heavy cream, around 100 quarts
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found a large container of onion sauce, containing cooked onion, water and spices temped at 84 degrees Fahrenheit, in the cooler for over 12 hours. The container was approximately 15 gallons, over a foot deep, in a large Lexan pan. This was corrected and the entire portion was discarded due to improper cooling.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found a shallow pan of cooked chicken chunks stored at room temperature, 77 degrees Fahrenheit, which was cooked less than two hours previous. This was corrected by moving the chicken to the walk in freezer to cool quickly, since the walk in cooler wasn’t working.
Food not protected in general: The inspector noted that several coolers lacked easily accessible thermometers for ease of monitoring temperatures. A thermometer could not even be located in the walk in cooler, and although the dial on the outside of the cooler read 35 degrees Fahrenheit, none of the food was at that temperature.
Wendy’s
Wendy’s had 13 violations, two in critical conditions.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources
The inspector found individual milk containers (7 ounce) stored with packaged raw ground beef in the walk-in cooler. This was corrected and the raw food was moved to the raw area.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found the cook line low sandwich cooler and the low cooler on the ice machine at the side of the island operating at 57-60 degrees Fahrenheit, when it should’ve been keeping potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below, as required. It was undetermined as to how long the coolers were operating in this manner. This was corrected and the following foods found between 56 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit were voluntarily discarded:
- One pan each of sliced tomatoes at 57 degrees Fahrenheit
- Pickles at 56 degrees Fahrenheit
- Crumbly blue cheese at 59 degrees Fahrenheit
- Lettuce at 57 degrees Fahrenheit
- Nine Taco salads at 61 degrees Fahrenheit
- Five Cobb salads at 58 degrees Fahrenheit
- Four Parm Caesar salads at 59 degrees Fahrenheit
- One Apple Pecan salad at 59 degrees Fahrenheit
All condiments were also discarded and replaced with fresh ones and all foods placed on ice. Both coolers were taken out of service and professional repair was called.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the speed wells at the drive thru holding cup lids and the exterior of some cup holders weren’t clean and had food soil.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the low coolers door gaskets weren’t clean as well as the bottom shelf of the cookline freezer, which had food debris. The back side of the lemonade dispenser also wasn’t clean and had food soil and the interior of the upright cooler next to the ice machine wasn’t clean.
This violation was found four times.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sink had a very slow drain and the mop basin was covered with garbage.
This violation was found two times.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted the garbage dumpsters were open and garbage was found on the ground around the dumpsters.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted small flies were seen around the floor drain under the three bay sink and two bay sink, as well as several other locations during the walk through.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted most floor areas under equipment and along baseboards close to the wall weren’t clean and had food soil and/or debris such as dropped items.
Miscellaneous, economic violations, choking poster, training: The inspector noted the current foodservice permit wasn’t posted.
Many locations passed their inspections between Sept. 3-9
You can see the entire list below.
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|Asian Wok
|4114 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|9/5/2023
|At Ease Eats
|1223 Salt Springs Road
|Onondaga County
|9/5/2023
|Blue Water Grill
|11 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|9/6/2023
|Brooklyn Pizza & Gyro
|173 Shop City Plaza
|Salina
|9/6/2023
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse Mobile Unit
|8255 Drinkwater Lane
|Onondaga County
|9/5/2023
|Cerio’s Tavern
|1711 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|9/7/2023
|Chadwicks
|2529 James Street
|Syracuse
|9/6/2023
|Chorong House
|1121 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|9/6/2023
|Cicero North Syracuse Athletic Boost
|6002 State Route 31
|Cicero
|9/8/2023
|Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers LLC
|359 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/5/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|4 Chevy Drive
|Dewitt
|9/5/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|409 Seventh North Street
|Salina
|9/5/2023
|End Zone Bar & Grill (The)
|110 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|9/5/2023
|Fish Cove
|458 South Main Street
|Clay
|9/7/2023
|Fortune Hawaii Zhu
|4324 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|9/8/2023
|Gangnam Style
|115 Harvard Place
|Syracuse
|9/6/2023
|Gino’s Original Cheesesteaks
|458 South Main Street
|Clay
|9/7/2023
|Golden City
|4457 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|9/8/2023
|Halal Kabob Grill
|4461 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|9/8/2023
|Happy Star
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|9/8/2023
|Heids
|305 Oswego Street
|Salina
|9/5/2023
|Heritage Hill Brewhouse & Kitchen
|3149 Sweet Road
|Pompey
|9/8/2023
|Koffee King Vending Push Cart
|6726 Townline Road
|Onondaga County
|9/8/2023
|Lakehouse Pub
|6 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|9/6/2023
|Loop Grill (The)
|1114 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|9/5/2023
|Masonic Memorial Center
|648 Centerville Place
|Cicero
|9/7/2023
|Mr. Bigg’s Restaurant
|658 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/8/2023
|Mr. Pudder’s Mini Golf
|687 West Genesee Street Road
|Skaneateles
|9/6/2023
|Nino’s Italian Bakery
|1421 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|9/6/2023
|Panera Bread Cafe #1373
|3401 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|9/8/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Westcott Community C
|826 Euclid Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/7/2023
|Rachels Mediterranean Grill
|9090 Destiny USA Drive, B212
|Syracuse
|9/5/2023
|Recess Commissary
|114 Boss Road
|Dewitt
|9/6/2023
|Riley’s
|312 Park Street
|Syracuse
|9/6/2023
|Ruston’s Diner
|6407 Rockcut Road
|Dewitt
|9/8/2023
|Shop City China House
|166 Swansea Drive
|Salina
|9/6/2023
|Smoke Inc. BBQ
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|9/8/2023
|South Shore Association
|6690 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|9/8/2023
|Strigo Vineyards
|9272 Plainville Road
|Lysander
|9/8/2023
|Sweet Basil (The)
|3 Clinton Street
|Tully
|9/5/2023
|Three Lives
|316 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|9/8/2023
|Tim’s Pumpkin Patch
|2901 Rose Hill Road
|Marcellus
|9/6/2023
|Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery
|5821 Route 80
|Tully
|9/6/2023
|Umi Sushi and Hibachi
|4 Chevy Drive
|Dewitt
|9/5/2023
|Vineyard Church – Syracuse (The)
|312 Lakeside Road
|Geddes
|9/5/2023
|Westcott Community Center
|826 Euclid Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/7/2023