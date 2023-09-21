SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 3 through 9.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Change of Pace – 1802 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse

– 1802 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse Clay Oven – 8417 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville

– 8417 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville Wendy’s – 2028 Park Street, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed inspection in detail below.

Change of Pace

Change of Pace had seven violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted the sandwich (middle) cooler was operating with an ambient temperature of 52-54 degrees Fahrenheit. The sandwich cooler was not properly operating in order to keep TCS (potentially hazardous) foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit as required.

The following foods were located in the cooler at these temperatures

for an undetermined amount of time:

One lb. deli corned beef at 51 degrees Fahrenheit

One and one half pound pf deli turkey at 60 degrees Fahrenheit

One pound of ham at 58 degrees Fahrenheit

One pound of salami at 49 degrees Fahrenheit

One pound each of provolone, American, and swiss cheese at 56-59 degrees Fahrenheit

45 ounce jar of spaghetti sauce at 58 degrees Fahrenheit

This was corrected and these products were voluntarily discarded. The cooler was also noted out of regular service and professional repair was recommended.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the wing cooler on the cookline lacked an accessible thermometer.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted several dish racks used in the dish machine were very worn and badly stained.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the grease trap appeared to be leaking with greasy fluids on the exterior of the trap and greasy fluids also on the floor.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted small flies around an empty beer bottle inventory in the basement bottle drop area. The inspector suggested bottles be bagged or stored in a closed container to avoid infestation.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floor area under the low coolers weren’t clean and had accumulated food soil and debris/dropped

items. The wall/door area also wasn’t at the end of cookline and the plexiglass panel across from the dish machine wasn’t clean.

Clay Oven

Clay Oven had four violations, three in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found that the walk in cooler was not keeping all potentially hazardous foods at a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

The following foods were in the cooler overnight and were found to be between 50 to 52

degrees Fahrenheit and therefore were discarded:

Tomato sauce, eight gallons

Chickpeas, three gallons

Lentils, two gallons

Chicken curry, six gallons and eight gallons

Cooked vegetables, six gallons

Goat curry, seven gallons

Lamb curry, eight gallons

Heavy cream, around 100 quarts

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found a large container of onion sauce, containing cooked onion, water and spices temped at 84 degrees Fahrenheit, in the cooler for over 12 hours. The container was approximately 15 gallons, over a foot deep, in a large Lexan pan. This was corrected and the entire portion was discarded due to improper cooling.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found a shallow pan of cooked chicken chunks stored at room temperature, 77 degrees Fahrenheit, which was cooked less than two hours previous. This was corrected by moving the chicken to the walk in freezer to cool quickly, since the walk in cooler wasn’t working.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted that several coolers lacked easily accessible thermometers for ease of monitoring temperatures. A thermometer could not even be located in the walk in cooler, and although the dial on the outside of the cooler read 35 degrees Fahrenheit, none of the food was at that temperature.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s had 13 violations, two in critical conditions.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found individual milk containers (7 ounce) stored with packaged raw ground beef in the walk-in cooler. This was corrected and the raw food was moved to the raw area.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the cook line low sandwich cooler and the low cooler on the ice machine at the side of the island operating at 57-60 degrees Fahrenheit, when it should’ve been keeping potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below, as required. It was undetermined as to how long the coolers were operating in this manner. This was corrected and the following foods found between 56 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit were voluntarily discarded:

One pan each of sliced tomatoes at 57 degrees Fahrenheit

Pickles at 56 degrees Fahrenheit

Crumbly blue cheese at 59 degrees Fahrenheit

Lettuce at 57 degrees Fahrenheit

Nine Taco salads at 61 degrees Fahrenheit

Five Cobb salads at 58 degrees Fahrenheit

Four Parm Caesar salads at 59 degrees Fahrenheit

One Apple Pecan salad at 59 degrees Fahrenheit

All condiments were also discarded and replaced with fresh ones and all foods placed on ice. Both coolers were taken out of service and professional repair was called.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the speed wells at the drive thru holding cup lids and the exterior of some cup holders weren’t clean and had food soil.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the low coolers door gaskets weren’t clean as well as the bottom shelf of the cookline freezer, which had food debris. The back side of the lemonade dispenser also wasn’t clean and had food soil and the interior of the upright cooler next to the ice machine wasn’t clean.

This violation was found four times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sink had a very slow drain and the mop basin was covered with garbage.

This violation was found two times.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted the garbage dumpsters were open and garbage was found on the ground around the dumpsters.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted small flies were seen around the floor drain under the three bay sink and two bay sink, as well as several other locations during the walk through.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted most floor areas under equipment and along baseboards close to the wall weren’t clean and had food soil and/or debris such as dropped items.

Miscellaneous, economic violations, choking poster, training: The inspector noted the current foodservice permit wasn’t posted.

