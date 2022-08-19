SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18.

Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.

Police share that they later responded to Upstate Hospital around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room in a personal vehicle. Police share that the victim was a 24-year-old man who was shot in the back. Police say that an investigation revealed that the shooting happened on the corner of Ostrander Avenue and Midland Avenue and several casings were at the scene. They also say that the victim remains at Upstate Hospital, is in stable condition, and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

A little over an hour later, around 12:21 a.m., Police say they received multiple calls about gunshots around Grape Terrace. Police responded to the location and say they found a 23-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest at 211 Grape Terrace. The man was sent to Upstate Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which police add are non-life-threatening. He is also in stable condition, police share.

Police say that all three of these shootings are active and ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.