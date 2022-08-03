POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Three sisters who work on their family farm, Maple Lane Farms in Marietta, are getting more people interested in agriculture through social media.

21-year-old Claudia Leubner, 17-year-old JoJo Leubner, and 23-year-old Evelyn Stout refer to themselves as the “nyfarmgirls”. They became interested in agriculture when they were younger.

“In 8th grade, I started working and feeding calves and a couple months later I dragged them up there with me and they absolutely hated it,” said Evelyn. She added they’ve grown to love it.

They said they see farmers getting a bad rep, so they wanted to change the way people viewed them.

“It’s also important for people to see that we’re normal people like we do normal activities like we talk normal, we don’t wear overalls with pitch forks,” said Claudia. She said it’s important to be relatable.

The sisters said they also want women to know they can do anything they put their minds to. “We get a lot of comments online saying like oh do you wish you had brothers or does your dad wish he had sons and we were like no, we can do anything that a guy can do and maybe even better,” said Claudia.

Their purpose is to get more people interested in agriculture.

The NYfarmgirls social media accounts are below:

https://www.facebook.com/Nyfarmgirls12

nyfarmgirls©️ (@nyfarmgirls) • Instagram photos and videos

Nyfarmgirls (@nyfarmgirls) TikTok | Watch Nyfarmgirls’s Newest TikTok Videos

Nyfarmgirls – YouTube