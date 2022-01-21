Three stabbed early Friday morning in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, two men were stabbed in the arm and one woman was stabbed in the head after a dispute on Cannon Street on Friday around 2 a.m.

Officers responded to 212 Cannon St. for a stabbing call around 1:59 a.m. where they found two men, a 30-year-old and a 32-year-old, stabbed in their arms and a 28-year-old woman stabbed in the head.

The victims were transported to area hospitals where they are expected to survive. Police investigated the situation and discovered that the suspect fled the scene after stabbing the three victims.

Syracuse Police continue to investigate the crime and ask that anyone with information call them at 315-442-5222.