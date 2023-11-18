TOWN OF ONONDAGA (WSYR-TV) — Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen Kia Forte from a residence at Westbrook Hill Drive in the Town of Onondaga.

Shortly after being called to Westbrook Hill Drive, Onondaga Community College Police noticed multiple vehicles exiting an OCC parking lot at high speeds, including the stolen Kia.

The drivers of all three vehicles did not comply with the deputy and drove recklessly on West Seneca Turnpike, ignoring traffic signals.

Sheriff deputies then put spike strips on the road, and all three vehicles hit the spikes. Two vehicles came to a stop after crashing, and the drivers fled the scene. A NYS Trooper K9 was deployed to find the two drivers but was not successful.

The third vehicle crashed on Monticello Drive and flipped over in a yard.

The driver of that vehicle, 20-year-old Jaquize Bunch, was arrested for multiple UTT tickets and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

Two civilian vehicles were hit during the incident.