SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police, Syracuse Police, and the FBI have identified three suspects connected to multiple robberies in Syracuse earlier this year.

On January 11, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., State Police responded to the Gulf Gas Station located at 2300 Court St in the Town of Salina for a reported armed robbery.

Investigations into this robbery determined that three suspects and a vehicle were identified as being similar to those involved in armed robberies at Zonen, located at 6697 Old Collamer Road East Syracuse, under investigation by the DeWitt Police Department.

The two suspects being charged are as follows:

Kasheem T. Thomas, age 19 from Syracuse, NY

age 19 from Syracuse, NY Quashawn D. Pettiford, age 32 from Syracuse, NY

A third suspect, Allen walker, was also identified but was recently the victim of a homicide in Syracuse.

Both suspects face charges of Robbery 1st degree, a class “B” felony. Both were arraigned and were remanded without bail.