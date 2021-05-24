Three Syracuse School District employees charged with fraud after allegedly falsifying records

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Syracuse City School District employees of the after-school Twilight Program have been arrested and face fraud charges. The New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli says Jason Cecile, Tina Decarlo and Nichole Murray took part in several schemes to defraud the program.

“Cecile, DeCarlo and Murray were supposed to help the students of Syracuse graduate from high school,” DiNapoli said. “Instead, these educators helped themselves by allegedly tricking the district into paying them for services that never occurred. My office will not relent in its commitment to rooting out corruption.”

The program is run from Henninger High School for students in need of support in order to graduate on time. The employees allegedly turned in false time sheets and created a fake home visit log to falsely claim they were visiting students, according to the comptroller.