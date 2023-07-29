SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police arrested three teenage suspects yesterday, July 28, in the murder case of Daquan Sullivan.

Sullivan was shot the night of July 8 at the 1300 block of South State Street. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, Sullivan was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 19-year-old male, identified as Myquise Williams, and two unidentified16-year-old males have now been taken into custody for the killing. All three suspects have been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and transferred to booking. The two juveniles were arrested and taken to the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.