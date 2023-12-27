SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Dec. 23, around 3 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2006 Honda Civic with three teenage males inside for not stopping at a red traffic signal.

Deputies then saw suspicious movement in the car, the Sheriff’s Office said. All three teens were taken out of the car, and the deputies discovered none had valid driver’s licenses.

The car was searched before being towed, and the deputies found a 9mm ghost gun without serial numbers. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and had an additional 10 rounds in an attached 31-round magazine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Azan Ali of Syracuse, along with the two passengers, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old male, were arrested and charged with felonies of criminal possession of a weapon in the second, third and fourth degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

Ali was also issued a ticket for driving without a license and failing to obey a traffic device.

All three were arraigned at CAP Court, and Ali was remanded to the Justice Center. The 17-year-old was remanded to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center, and the 14-year-old was released to family.

Photos of the gun can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office