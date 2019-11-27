Three teens accused of attacking men who tried to stop them from abusing dog

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenagers are accused of attacking a group of men who tried to stop them from hurting a dog.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office says on November 10th, a 65-year-old man driving near the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue noticed three teenagers abusing a dog.
Deputies say when the man confronted the teens, they assaulted him until he lost consciousness.
Another driver, a 66-year-old man, witnessed the assault and stopped to help. Investigators say the teens then assaulted that man, leaving him with serious injuries.
A 40-year-old man, who was a passenger in that second car, suffered minor facial injuries and was treated at the scene.
When a third driver stopped to help, deputies say the three teens ran off.
The 65-year-old victim and 66-year-old victim were taken to Upstate University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, but have since been released.
Detectives have charged two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old with gang assault, assault, and torturing/injuring an animal.
The 16-year-old suspect was arraigned on Tuesday, with bail set at $10,000 cash or bond. The two 15-year-olds were arraigned in family court.
All three are being held at Hillbrook Detention Center.
