Three teens arrested after crashing stolen car

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teens were arrested Monday morning after State Police tried to pull over a stolen car on the Thruway in DeWitt.

Troopers say the driver, a 16-year-old, sped off when they tried to pull him over for speeding westbound on the Thruway. The driver lost control of the vehicle near the Carrier Circle exit, hit a guide rail, and the car then flipped. That’s when all three teens ran away on foot, but were later found and taken into custody.

The troopers say the car was stolen from Utica. The suspects are all juveniles and were issued family court appearance tickets and released.

