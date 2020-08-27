Three teens in custody after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teens are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing police in the Town of Van Buren.

An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding Hyundai SUV on 690 Southbound at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver refused to pull over and continued onto the NYS Thruway. The chase continued onto Oswego Road in the Town of Salina.

With assistance from Air1 spotlighting the vehicle, the driver finally pulled over on 81 Southbound near Destiny USA. Three teens inside the vehicle were then taken into custody without incident.

The 17-year-old driver and the two 16-year-old passengers were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and are expected to appear at a later date in Onondaga County Family Court.

The driver was also ticketed with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer, and speeding.

The SUV was recently reported stolen from the City of Syracuse.