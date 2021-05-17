Three vacant house fires in two hours bring the total since Saturday in Syracuse to six

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to three fires in a span of two hours early Monday morning, adding to the total of six fires in the city since Saturday.

At 12:47 a.m. crews responded to 1304 South Avenue for a fire in a vacant house. First units arrived on scene and reported a heavy volume of fire visible in the 2 ½ story wood frame structure. It took crews over a half hour to put out the fire.

One firefighter was transported to University Hospital for treatment of minor burns.

At 2:23 a.m. a house fire was reported by a passerby at 146 Glenwood Avenue. Several of the companies that had been operating at the earlier South Avenue fire, a half mile away, were dispatched to Glenwood Ave.

Crews reported the entire front of the house was on fire upon arrival. It took approximately 40 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

The structure was also vacant.

At 2:45 a.m. firefighters at the 146 Glenwood fire noticed flames coming from a vacant structure across the street. Additional companies were called to respond to 131 Glenwood Avenue.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes.

All three fires are under investigation and no civilian injuries were reported.