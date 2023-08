CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:40 p.m. today, August 16, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay Fire Department responded to a crash near Morgan Road and Verplank Road in the Town of Clay.

The accident involved three vehicles, according to Thomas Newton, a public information officer for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. One person was taken to Upstate hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, Newton said.

The scene has since been cleared.