Three-vehicle crash in Oswego County involves SUV, tractor trailer, truck

TOWN OF PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Rt 45 and County Rt. 4 in the Town of Palermo, state police say.

The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer operated by Kevin Anthony Knopp, 34 from Altmar, who was driving south on Rt 45 when police say he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Rt 4. Police say he drove into the path of a tractor trailer operated by Mark C. Sobotka, 23 of Central Square.





Police say the tractor trailer hit the SUV, causing it to strike a 2019 Ram pick-up truck operated by Corey Hunter, 37 of Hastings, who was stopped at a stop sign while traveling north on Rt. 45.

Knopp was taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. State Police were assisted by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Palermo Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance. The investigation is ongoing.