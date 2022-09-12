(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander.

Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when she hit a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then came into the southbound lane where she hit a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on.

Wills was taken to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, 43-year-old Russell A. Baker of Baldwinsville and a 15-year-old passenger were both taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

According to police, the third car in the accident, a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 61-year-old woman of Baldwinsville was following the Dodge Caravan and wasn’t able to avoid hitting the rear end of it. Police say she was not injured in the crash.

A State Police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) found that Wills was under the influence of drugs just before the crash and charges against her are pending for DWAI-Drugs once she is released from the hospital.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.