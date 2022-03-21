SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the mask mandate was lifted in school a few weeks ago, many saw it as a positive sign as we enter year three of the pandemic.

However, three weeks into the mandate being lifted, schools are seeing sickness, not just COVID, spreading at a high rate.

The Fayetteville-Manlius school district reported 34 cases among staff and students two weeks ago and 54 in their latest survey last week.

Professor of Pediatrics at Gilasano Children’s Hospital Jana Shaw said that with masks coming off in schools for the first time in over two years, children have not been openly exposed to COVID and other common respiratory illnesses in a while.

“As we masked for those extended periods of time, two years, essentially, we’ve been pretty sheltered from those viruses because masks work really well for respiratory viruses, not just for COVID, but they work well for influenza, for RSV and other common cold viruses.”

“Those viruses have not gone away,” she said, “The children just were not exposed to them because they were wearing masks.”

“Now we lifted the masks and the virus now has a free for all. Essentially, they circulate widely. They can spread really easily.”

She added that while masks are no longer a requirement there are plenty of things children, staff, and their families can do to make sure they are staying safe and healthy.

“The best protection is really to get your child vaccinated because the vaccines really protect your child from severe disease,” she said.

“They may not work perfectly well for protection against infection, but it will protect your children from severe disease, hospitalization, and death.”