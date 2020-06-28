Three Wolcott men arrested after State Police find $900 worth of illegal fireworks in their car

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men have been arrested after New York State Police say they found illegal fireworks in their vehicle. 

On June 27, a New York State Police Trooper pulled a car over on I-81 around noon in Kirkwood after watching the Leon P. Tryon, 29, of Wolcott make some sort of traffic infraction.

During the traffic stop, troopers found $900 worth of illegal fireworks.

Tyron and Garett R. Lavalley, 25, of Wolcott were each charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks. 

A third person was charged with a violation level offense for Possessing a Firework or Dangerous Firework. 

All three men were arrested, processed, and issued appearance tickets to the town of Kirkwood court on July 15, 2020. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected