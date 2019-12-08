Three injured in shooting on Merriman Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left three males wounded in the City of Syracuse Sunday afternoon.

Syracuse Police said it happened around 12:09 PM. Officers responded to the 100 block of Merriman Ave. for a shooting with injuries call.

When police arrived, officers found three male victims, ages 15, 31, and 23 with gunshot wounds.

All the injuries appear non-life-threatening and the victims were take to area hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442- 5222.

