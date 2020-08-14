Thrifty Shopper Outlet opens in Shop City Plaza

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new Thrifty Shopper Outlet opened on Friday morning in Shop City Plaza.

The new, permanent location offers a unique approach.

This location has a different model than the regular Thrifty Shopper stores. Everything in the store is a $1.29 a pound.

The exception to this rule is books. Those are $15 for a large tote or $1.29 per book.

You buy a shirt, $1.29 a pound. A pair of sneakers, $1.29 a pound. Back there is a weight bench… We have everything we carry in our normal Thrifty Shopper stores with the exception, really, of large furniture. Tori Shires — Chief Development Officer at Rescue Mission

The store also has things like small appliances and toys. Everything ranges from gently used to new.