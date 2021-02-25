Throwback Thursday: A stroll through downtown Syracuse over the years

The Jefferson Hotel in 1927 was sold to Lowes, and in 1928 the building was torn down and replaced by the Lowes State Theater. We know it today as the Landmark Theater.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Throwback Thursday, our friends at the Onondaga Historical Association are giving us a glimpse of downtown Syracuse through the years.

Long before the post-war housing boom in the suburbs, and the car-centered lifestyle, downtowns across the nation were where you would found most stores and services as well as business offices.

Straight ahead is the Armory, now the Museum of Science and Technology. This photo was taken sometime in the 1880s. The building underwent modifications in 1905, and again in the 1930s to give it the appearance we are familiar with.

In 1919 the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was known as St. Mary’s Church, and it was called St. Mary’s Circle. Note the sign to the left cautioning pedestrians about cars.

The Jefferson Hotel in 1927 was sold to Lowes, and in 1928 the building was torn down and replaced by the Lowes State Theater. We know it today as the Landmark Theater.

In 1940, Witherall’s was one of several downtown department stores Syracuse shoppers visited. It was located on S. Salina and E. Fayette Streets. Today there is a restaurant on the lower level and apartments above.

If you have an idea for something you would like to see on Throwback Thursday, send it to thewebunit@localsyr.com and maybe in a future post, the OHA might have some photos of it to share.