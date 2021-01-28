Throwback Thursday: Salt City Market’s corner in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning today and every Thursday, localsyr.com along with the Onondaga Historical Association will post a Throwback Thursday feature here. The OHA will provide us with some of the thousands of photos in their collection of the people, businesses, farms, parks, historic buildings, and events from years gone by.
Today we start with the Salt City Market, the new downtown food hall featuring food from around the world, with apartments above. It’s located at 484 South Salina Street.
The Salt City Market is set to open Friday, January 29, 2021.
If you have any ideas for a future TBT photo gallery, let us know at thewebunit@localsyr.com and we’ll see if the OHA has any photos to share.
