Throwback Thursday: Salt City Market’s corner in Syracuse

Beginning today and every Thursday, localsyr.com along with the Onondaga Historical Association will post a Throwback Thursday feature here. The OHA will provide us with some of the thousands of photos in their collection of the people, businesses, farms, parks, historic buildings, and events from years gone by.

Today we start with the Salt City Market, the new downtown food hall featuring food from around the world, with apartments above. It’s located at 484 South Salina Street.

The Salt City Market is set to open Friday, January 29, 2021.

This photo was taken around 1960 from the corner of E. Onondaga Street and S. Salina Street looking North. The old Lorenzo’s restaurant is in the center of the shot.

From the same corner, looking West at the parking lot where Salt City Market now stands. Note the advertising

This is a shot looking South on S. Salina Street about a block North of Salt City Market. The large building to the left is the Chimes building, an office tower, not turned to apartments.

